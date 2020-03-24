|
DEATON, Charles E. "Chuck" Age 72, of Brookville, OH, passed away, Saturday, March 21, 2020, at home surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Metamora, MI, on February 28, 1949, to the late, Kathleen (Childers) and Charles Deaton. He retired from truck driving after 40 years. Chuck was a member of Van Ryan Express ~ a Southern Rock Country Band. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Jamie Nicole Bryant in 2005. He is survived by his wife of 15 years, Barbara J. (Robinson) Deaton; his daughters, Melodie (Michael) Sexten and April Deaton; his step-children, Karen (Kelley) Griffie, Michael Dale (Melanie) Holland and Jennifer (Grant) Cox; 10 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; his brothers, Roger (Sharon) Deaton and Shane (Kristina) Deaton; his sister Debra Riley; 3 niece; 3 nephews; and a close family friend, Fred Burkhart. Due to COVID19 a Celebration of Life will be announced at a later time. Dalton Funeral Home, Germantown serving the family. Please share condolences at daltonfh.net
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 24, 2020