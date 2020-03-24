Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dalton Funeral Home - Germantown
6900 Weaver Rd
Germantown, OH 45327
937-855-6969
For more information about
Charles DEATON
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles DEATON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles DEATON


1948 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles DEATON Obituary
DEATON, Charles E. "Chuck" Age 72, of Brookville, OH, passed away, Saturday, March 21, 2020, at home surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Metamora, MI, on February 28, 1949, to the late, Kathleen (Childers) and Charles Deaton. He retired from truck driving after 40 years. Chuck was a member of Van Ryan Express ~ a Southern Rock Country Band. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Jamie Nicole Bryant in 2005. He is survived by his wife of 15 years, Barbara J. (Robinson) Deaton; his daughters, Melodie (Michael) Sexten and April Deaton; his step-children, Karen (Kelley) Griffie, Michael Dale (Melanie) Holland and Jennifer (Grant) Cox; 10 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; his brothers, Roger (Sharon) Deaton and Shane (Kristina) Deaton; his sister Debra Riley; 3 niece; 3 nephews; and a close family friend, Fred Burkhart. Due to COVID19 a Celebration of Life will be announced at a later time. Dalton Funeral Home, Germantown serving the family. Please share condolences at daltonfh.net
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -