Weigel Funeral Home
980 NW Washington Blvd.
Hamilton, OH 45013
(513) 892-1524
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Weigel Funeral Home
980 NW Washington Blvd.
Hamilton, OH 45013
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Weigel Funeral Home
980 NW Washington Blvd.
Hamilton, OH 45013
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Weigel Funeral Home
980 NW Washington Blvd.
Hamilton, OH 45013
Charles DENELER


1932 - 2019
Charles DENELER Obituary
DENELER, Charles E. Age 86, Reily Township, died Monday, September 23, 2019 at Hospice of Hamilton. He was born in Reily Township on November 14, 1932, the son of Albert and Mabel (Sipp) Deneler. Charles married Marlene Schroder on March 24, 1962, celebrating 57 years of marriage. He farmed in Reily Township, had been the Reily Township Road Superintendent for many years and volunteered for 42 years for the township fire department. He was a lifelong farmer and steward of the land and animals. He is survived by his wife, Marlene. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Truman Deneler and his sister, Hazel Bruns. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Weigel Funeral Home, 980 N. W. Washington Blvd. with Rev. Edwin Beck officiating. Entombment will be in Greenwood Cemetery Mausoleum. Visitation will be Friday, September 27, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Saturday morning from 10:00 a.m. until time of the service at the funeral Home. Online condolences are available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on Sept. 25, 2019
