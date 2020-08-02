1/
CHARLES DOLL
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share CHARLES's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DOLL, Charles Age 85 of Lexington, KY (previously of Dayton, OH), passed away on July 30, 2020. He was born in Batesville, Indiana, on March 3, 1935. Proceeded in death by his wife, Rose Marie. Survived by his children, Sharon, Susan & Michael, & his three grandchildren, Brad, Andy & Tyler, & great-grandchild Aubrey. Family will receive friends Monday, August 3, 2020, from 5:00 - 6:00 PM at Schlientz & Moore Funeral Home with a private burial at Heritage Hill Cemetery on August 4. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Michael J. Fox Foundation or Hospice of the Blue Grass. For those wishing condolences may be left at SchlientzandMoore.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
3
Visitation
05:00 - 06:00 PM
Schlientz & Moore Funeral Homes Inc
Send Flowers
AUG
4
Burial
Heritage Hill Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Schlientz & Moore Funeral Homes Inc
1632 Wayne Ave
Dayton, OH 45410
(937) 253-1441
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Schlientz & Moore Funeral Homes Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved