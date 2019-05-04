|
DUPEE, Charles Born December 14, 1952 in Middletown, Ohio to Curry Sr., and Eulalia Dupee. Passed away April 20, 2019 age 66. He is survived by one brother Curry Dupee, five sisters: Eloise Jones, Belle Roberts (Charles), Gloria Slaughter, Nettie J. Dupee, and Minnie Griffin (Howard), a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held Sunday, May 5, 2019 from 5pm until time of service 6pm at Bethlehem Temple Church, 1219 Young St., Middletown, Ohio, Elder Roger Smith, Pastor, Suffragan Bishop LaVelton J. Daniel, Sr., Eulogist. Professional services entrusted to Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel. Donaldjordanmemorialchapel.com
Published in Journal-News on May 4, 2019