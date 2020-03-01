|
DYER, Charles R. "Charlie" 88, of Springfield, passed away Wednesday, February 26, 2020. He was born August 18, 1931 in Springfield the son of the late Russell and Esther (Davis) Dyer. He was a United States Navy veteran serving from 1951 to 1955. Charlie was a firefighter on the Springfield Fire Department for 25 years retiring in 1985. He was the former president of the Springfield Retired Firefighters Association and was an avid stamp collector. Survivors include his two children, Kimberly (Joe) Reid, Springfield and Joe Dyer, Winterhaven, FL; five grandsons, Tony (Sarah) Wentz, Chris (Ashely) Wentz, Alex, Zach and Cayden Dyer; one great granddaughter, Haley Wentz; one sister, Virginia Carter and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Russell. Friends may call from 5:00 to 7:00 pm on Monday in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME with firefighter's service at 7:00. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 am on Tuesday in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Mar. 1, 2020