Services Charles C. Young Funeral Home - Ross 4032 Hamilton Cleves Road State Route 128 Ross , OH 45014 (513) 738-1414 Resources More Obituaries for Charles EBERWINE Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Charles EBERWINE

Obituary Condolences Flowers EBERWINE, Charles Donald "Don" Age 81 of Ross, Ohio formerly of Hanover Township, passed away on Tuesday March 12, 2019. He was born at home in Keene Township near Coshocton, OH on July 4, 1937, the son of the late Fred and Laura (Garber) Eberwine. He was married to Marcella K. Huprich on July 16, 1961, she preceded him in death on April 16, 2007. He later met the second love of his life and was married to Emily Belle Young on January 2nd, 2010, who survives. He is a graduate of Keene High School, Keene, OH; The Ohio State University [B.S. Agriculture Education] and Miami University [M.Ed. in Educational Administration]. Additionally, he studied at Kent State University, University of Cincinnati and Xavier University where he received his Ohio Superintendent Certification. A lifelong educator, he initially taught Vocational Agriculture and served as the school chapter FFA Advisor at Miami Trace H.S 1964-68 (Washington C. H., OH), Rutherford B. Hayes H.S. 1968-69 (Delaware, OH), and Talawanda H.S. 1969-71 (Oxford, OH). In 1971, he joined the Great Oaks School District at its inception helping establish vocational agriculture programs at its various branch campuses. In 1975, he joined the Butler County Vocational School District as the Director of Adult Education and was instrumental in establishing the Adult Education program at D. Russell Lee Vocational School (now Butler Tech). In this position, he led year-round learning opportunities for the residents of Butler County and worked with area employers in providing job training. He was a motivated and talented individual and had a number of pursuits he enjoyed. He was a long-time member of the Oxford Farm Market where he sold a wide variety of fruits and vegetables from his garden; he worked as a security guard at the Cincinnati Reds and Bengals games where he provided security for the Ben-Gal Cheerleaders; he worked 15 years at the Ohio State University Butler County Extension Office, where many knew him for his weekly horticulture articles in local papers, and he started the Butler County Master Gardeners program (where he eventually met Emily) and he remained an active member as well as with the Village and Farm Garden Club. He was additionally a tax advisor at H & R Block for nearly 20 years. He was a Past President/Life member of the Ohio Vocational Association with a Distinguished Service Award. He was a member of the Ohio Farm Bureau, Alpha Gamma Sigma Fraternity, Phi Kappa Phi Honor Society, the Butler County and Morgan Township Historical Societies and a lifetime member of the Talawanda Chapter of FFA Alumni. He was currently serving on the boards of the Southwest Regional Water District where he served on the Board of Trustees since 1996 and Friends of Butler County Metro Parks. He was a past member of the boards for the Hamilton Area Red Cross, Butler County Republican Central Committee and the Selective Service System. He was a member and past trustee of the Oxford United Methodist Church where he also enjoyed serving as an usher. He also attended the Venice Presbyterian Church in Ross. He was a devoted fan of Ohio State football (O-H-I-O), attending most home games for several decades. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather, and had a passion for excellence in everything that he did. He is survived by his wife and her three children: Greg (Kim) Young of Ross, OH; Dan (Gayla) Young of Ross, OH; Becky (Pete) Berling of Fairfield, OH; and grandchildren Joseph, Kyle, Steven, and Christopher Young, Jennifer Garcia and Brian, Brent and Marcus Guenther and six great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his four children: Dr. Julia (Robert Mallory) Eberwine of Mason; CAPT Scott (Melissa) Eberwine of Oxford, OH; Stephanie (Greg) Bass of Greenville, SC; and Dr. Stephen (Amy) Eberwine of Indianapolis, IN; grandchildren, Emily (Shaun) Johannes, Gregory, Elizabeth, Elena, Hope and Gracelyn Eberwine, and Victoria and Jackson Bass; three step-grandchildren, Madeline, Julia and Emma Wilson; one sister, Marilyn Wyler of Fresno, OH; and two brothers, James (Mildred) of Normal, IL and Paul of Mount Vernon, OH plus numerous nieces and nephews. A brother Bob and sister Ruth preceded him in death. Visitation will be Sunday, March 17th from 2-6 p.m. at the Charles C. Young Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton Cleves Road, Ross, OH. Services will be held at 1 p.m., Monday, March 18th at the funeral home with Rev. Arun Paul and Rev. Fred Shaw of Oxford United Methodist church officiating. On Tuesday March 18th visitation will be held in Baltic, OH at the Zion United Church of Christ from 1 pm until the time of the funeral service at 2 pm. Graveside services will follow at West Lawn Cemetery in Baltic. Donations may be made in honor of Don to the Village and Farm Garden Club, 4243 Jennifer Dr, Hamilton, OH 45013 or to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences may be made at www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com Published in Journal-News on Mar. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries