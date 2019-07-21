|
ELIFRITZ, Charles Age 95, of Brookville, passed away Thursday, July 18, 2019 at Brookhaven, following an extended illness. He was preceded in death by his wife Charlotte Elifritz. He is survived by his son, Dwight Elifritz; granddaughters, Christy (Billy) Miller and Nikki Fisher; great-grandchildren, Mallory (Tyler) Royer, Alayna (Braxton) Donaldson, Jordan Fisher, Nathan Fisher and Ashlyn Miller; and numerous other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 24 at the GILBERT-FELLERS FUNERAL HOME, 950 ALBERT RD., BROOKVILLE, with burial to follow in Royal Oak Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, July 23 at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be sent to the Dayton VA at 4100 West Third Street, Dayton, Ohio 45428. E-mail condolences may be sent by going online to www.gilbert-fellers.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on July 21, 2019