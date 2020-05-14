|
|
ELLIOTT, Sr., Charles Alan Age 80 of Fairfield, passed away on Monday, May 11, 2020. Charles was born in Alliance, Ohio on April 25, 1940 to the late Dean and Agnes (Baker) Elliott. Charles, or Chuck as he was better known, was a journalist and outdoor writer for the Hamilton Journal News for 30 years. After retirement, he worked for Fernald Preserve as a security officer for over 15 years. Chuck is survived by his children, Chuck (Jennifer) Elliott Jr. and Karen (Steve) Owens; his grandchildren, Chad (Becky) Owens, Andi (Clay) Wilson, Brad (Amber) Owens, Emmi (Bill) McCreedy, Daniel (Crystal) Elliott, Jared (Shannon) Bates; his great grandchildren, Maddy, Nick, Seth, Trent, Elly, Blake, Arie, and Conner; as well as many extended family members and close friends. He is preceded in death by his wife, Jeanette (Pierson) Elliott and an infant brother. Services will be private. Memorial contributions in Chuck's honor may be gifted to the One Way Farm Inc., of Fairfield, Ohio or to the Lung Cancer Foundation of America. The family would like to thank the nurses at Mercy Fairfield and Hospice of Cincinnati. Condolences may be made at www.browndawsonflick.com Arrangements entrusted to Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home.
Published in Journal-News on May 14, 2020