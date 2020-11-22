FLINCHUM, Charles
Age 86, of Hamilton, died Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at Fort Hamilton Hospital. He was born on March 26, 1934, in
Hamilton, the son of Bradley and Edna Mae (Hornsby) Flinchum. He was a 1952 graduate of Hamilton High School and attended Miami University for two years. He married
Barbara Gibson in Hamilton on June 4, 1955. Charlie was
employed at Armco A/K Steel as Senior Research Engineer for metallic coating for 41 years. He was granted patents for
inventions of coating processes. Charlie traveled internationally for Armco and could speak multiple languages. He enjoyed playing classical guitar and sketching. He is survived by his wife, Barbara; his daughters, Susan (Tom) Cinadr, Marysville, Ohio, and Sally (Jim) Lechler, Cincinnati; his son, Charles F. Flinchum, Chapel Hill, Tennessee and his brother, Thomas
(Diana) Flinchum, Aurora, Indiana. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at Weigel Funeral Home, 980 N. W. Washington Blvd. with Deacon Larry Day officiating. Interment will be in Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. until time of the service. Memorials may be directed to the charity of one's choice
