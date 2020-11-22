1/
Charles FLINCHUM
1934 - 2020
FLINCHUM, Charles

Age 86, of Hamilton, died Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at Fort Hamilton Hospital. He was born on March 26, 1934, in

Hamilton, the son of Bradley and Edna Mae (Hornsby) Flinchum. He was a 1952 graduate of Hamilton High School and attended Miami University for two years. He married

Barbara Gibson in Hamilton on June 4, 1955. Charlie was

employed at Armco A/K Steel as Senior Research Engineer for metallic coating for 41 years. He was granted patents for

inventions of coating processes. Charlie traveled internationally for Armco and could speak multiple languages. He enjoyed playing classical guitar and sketching. He is survived by his wife, Barbara; his daughters, Susan (Tom) Cinadr, Marysville, Ohio, and Sally (Jim) Lechler, Cincinnati; his son, Charles F. Flinchum, Chapel Hill, Tennessee and his brother, Thomas

(Diana) Flinchum, Aurora, Indiana. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at Weigel Funeral Home, 980 N. W. Washington Blvd. with Deacon Larry Day officiating. Interment will be in Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. until time of the service. Memorials may be directed to the charity of one's choice. Online condolences are available at


www.weigelfuneralhome.com



Published in Journal-News on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
24
Visitation
10:00 AM
Weigel Funeral Home
NOV
24
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Weigel Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Weigel Funeral Home
980 NW Washington Blvd.
Hamilton, OH 45013
(513) 892-1524
