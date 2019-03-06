|
|
FOUST, Jr., Charles L. 64, of Oxford, Ohio, passed away in a tragic car accident on February 26, 2019. He was born at Fort Bragg, North Carolina on May 14, 1954 to Charles L. and Cora Lee Foust. He is preceded in death by his mother, Lee and a son, Jason Foust. Chuck is survived by his father, his wife, Ann and children, Joel Foust (Emily), Holly Yuva (Jeff), Kyle McGhehey (Cecilie) and eight grandchildren. He is also survived by brothers, Rev. Bill Foust (Chris), Rocky Foust (Trish) and numerous nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 4411 Hamilton Richmond Rd, Oxford, OH 45056, on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 2:30 PM followed by a Celebration of Life from 3:00 until 5:00 PM. Memorial contributions can be made to St. Matthew Lutheran Church, directed to the building fund, 4411 Hamilton Richmond Rd, Oxford, OH 45056 or by supporting an upcoming fish fry at St. Matthew. www.stmatthewdarrtown.com. Ogle and Paul R. Young Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in Journal-News on Mar. 6, 2019