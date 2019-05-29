Home

Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Homes
517 South Sutphin Street
Middletown, OH 45044
(513) 423-9443
FOX, Charles Edward "Ed" Age 74 of Middletown, died Sunday morning, May 26, 2019 at . Ed was born December 1, 1944 in Middletown, the son of Leroy and Martha (Palmer) Fox. He graduated from Lemon-Monroe High School in 1962. He married the love of his life, Janice M. (Morrison) Fox in 1963. Ed was a member of Grace Baptist Church. He was employed by Black Clawson Company and Miller Brewery Security. Ed belonged to the Eagles #528. His grandgirls were his world. Traveling, woodworking, reading and fishing were the hobbies that he loved. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Janice Morrison Fox; son, Charles Edward Fox, Jr.; granddaughters, Heather "Niki" (husband, Brandon) Perry and Amber Fox; great granddaughter, Lynly Ryder; a sister, Barbara McNutt of Lebanon, Indiana; sister-in-law, Mary Starr Fox of Nova, Ohio; as well as many sisters and brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Robert Leroy Fox and Richard Orlo Fox; nephews, Raymond Fox, Scott Cole, and Donald Morrison, Jr. A Graveside memorial service will be 10:00 am Friday, May 31, 2019 at the Woodside Cemetery, (section 28) with Dr. Roger Green officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to Grace Baptist Church, 3023 North Union Road, Franklin, OH or Lymphoma// in his name. Please visit www.breitenbach-anderson.com to share a memory or condolence.
Published in Journal-News on May 29, 2019
