FRANK, Charles William "Bill" Charles William "Bill" Frank passed away Monday, July 20, 2020, at age 80, and went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and to be reunited with his wife, Jan. He was born February 18, 1940, in Springfield, Ohio, to the late Richard L. and Alice M. (Fitzgivens) Frank. Bill is survived by son, Richard Scott (Jeanine) Frank of Covington, OH; "adopted" daughters, Tina (Richard) Taylor of Jackson, TN, and Sinda (Steve) Melugin of Humboldt, TN; sister-in-law, Charlotte (Michael) Kemp of Osprey, FL; brother-in-law, Dale Widener of Lima, OH; grandson, Rodney Frank of Troy, OH; former daughter-in-law, Beverley (Anthony) Kelley of Troy, OH; nieces, Amy Donaldson of Green Bay, WI, and Kathy Franck of Centerville, OH; nephews, Christopher Widener of Xenia, OH and Brian Gheen of Soldotna, AK, and his beloved Westie, Duffy. Bill was preceded in death by his beloved wife of over 57 years, Jan. Also best friends, Kenneth and Louise Branch, Tina and Sinda's parents. Bill graduated from Tecumseh High School in May of 1958. He enlisted in the United States Marine Corps in September of 1958. Bill was a Troy City Police officer for 30 years and retired as Chief on April 6, 1998. After retiring, he worked part-time for the law office of Faust, Harrelson, Fulker, McCarthy and Schlemmer. He was a member of the Cove Spring Church. All that is left would be his epitaph: his choice for that would be: "He had a wicked sense of humor". Due to COVID concerns, private services will be held and handled by Baird Funeral Home. Burial will follow on the Frank family plot next to his beloved wife Jan in the Donnelsville Cemetery, Clark County, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Cove Spring Church, 5705 E. Walnut Grove Road, Troy, OH 45373. Friends may express condolences to the family through www.bairdfuneralhome.com
.