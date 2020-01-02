|
|
GARDNER Jr., Charles Clifford "Chuck" Age 73, of Centerville, passed away on Sunday, December 29, 2019. Chuck was born in Cleveland, OH on December 19, 1946 to the late Charles and Ann (Marolt) Gardner, Sr. He graduated from St. Ignatius High School in Cleveland, and went on to earn his undergraduate from St. Mary's University and graduated with honors from The University of Texas Health and Science Center in San Antonio, TX for his Medical Doctorate. Chuck spent time serving his country in the US Airforce, and as a medic in the US Army training other medics to go overseas. He was a colon rectal surgeon for 25 years. Chuck was a member of F.A.C.S. and F.A.S.C.R.S. He was an organ donor and two people have been given the gift of sight with his donation. Chuck liked to hunt, fish, cook, and watch the Browns play football. He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Martha "Marti" (nee Porter) Gardner; daughters, Tiffany Sarver and her husband Mark, Kelley Gardner; grandchildren, Colin and Avery Sarver; sister, Sherry Perego and her husband Bill; sisters-in-law, Patricia Porter, Elizabeth Porter, Cathy Gibboney; his best friends Denny Freyvogel, Mark and Kathleen Wilson. A special thank you to Dayton Physicians Cancer Care, Dr. Mark Romer; Kettering Cancer Care, Dr. Alejandro Calvo; Pulmonary Medicine of Dayton, Dr. Hemant Shah; and the nurses of Kettering Medical Center on 5 South for their kindness and compassion. A Memorial Service will be held at 3:30pm on Friday, January 3rd, at Routsong Funeral Home, 81 N. Main St., Centerville, OH. The family will greet friends following the service from 4-6pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Chuck's name to Ohio's , 324 Wilmington Ave, Dayton, OH 45420 or SICSA, 2600 Wilmington Pike, Dayton, OH 45419. A golf outing at Sugar Valley Golf Club in Chuck's memory is scheduled to happen in the spring for anyone who wants to attend. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.routsong.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 2, 2020