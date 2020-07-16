GARDNER, Charles Allen "Chuck" Age 89, of Eaton, passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020, following an extended illness. He was born Sept. 10, 1930, in Powell, OH, son of the late Lester & Vivian Gardner. He was also preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Sara "Sally" Gardner; by Sally's mother, Dorcas Keig-Copely; his brother, Victor Gardner; and his sister Maryanne Roode. He was the co-founder of Gardner-Tobin, Inc. of Dayton, OH, established in 1959. He was a 50+ year member of The Door and Hardware Institute, Buckeye Hardware Chapter and has been an Architectural Hardware Consultant since 1957. Throughout his life, Chuck has been involved with countless organizations including; Riverdale Optimist Club, Optimist International, Boy Scouts of America, Aullwood Audubon Center & Farm, Ohio Ornithological Society, American Birding Association, Cornell Lab of Ornithology, Hawk Mountain Sanctuary, Hawkwatch International, and numerous committees and councils. Chuck is survived by his children, Lawrence A. (Nancy) Gardner, Janet E. (Ron) Fawley, Kathleen A. (Tom) Bolton & Richard C. (Paula) Gardner; Chuck's very special friend Judith Powell; grandchildren, Heather Gardner, David Bolton, Jena Gardner, Samuel Fawley, Daniel Bolton, Benjamin Fawley, Carl Gardner, Daniel Gardner, Joshua Bolton & Sarah Gardner; great-grandchildren, Benjamin, Isabella, and Elliot, along with many other dear relatives and friends. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial gifts to Friends of Aullwood Audubon Center & Farm, Miami Valley Council Boy Scouts of America or the Riverdale Optimist Club. Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 17, 2020, 7pm at the GILBERT-FELLERS FUNERAL HOME, 950 ALBERT ROAD, BROOKVILLE. A visitation will be held from 5-7pm at the funeral home, leading into the funeral service. Burial will be held the following day, Saturday, July 18 at 11:00am at Lee Cemetery in Vanlue, OH. E-mail condolences may be sent by going online to www.gilbert-fellers.com