GEHRING, Charles D. "Charlie" 69, of Dayton passed away peacefully Sunday, May 3, 2020. Charlie was born on June 28, 1950 to Ernest and Margaret (Clark) Gehring who precede him in death. Charlie is also preceded in death by his beloved wife of 36 years Sue Papp (Gehring), his sister Barbara and brother Ernie Gehring. He leaves to cherish his memory son Chris Gehring; step-daughter and son-in-law Sharon & Rodrick Harness; step-son and daughter-in-law Jim & Wendy Papp; seven grandchildren Katie Freeland, Gabrielle & Cyle Gehring, Jeffrey & Jacob Harness, Sophie & Alex Papp, and four great-grandchildren. Also surviving are brothers Ronnie (Sue), Raymond (Donna), Dwight, and sister-in-law Betty Gehring. Charlie worked as a long-haul truck driver for over 30 years, lived a full life, and on the road was known as the "Purple Snake". Contributions in memory of Charlie may be made to the or . Messages of sympathy and support to his family may be made at: www.newcomerdayton.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 10, 2020