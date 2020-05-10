Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Homes - North Chapel
4104 Needmore Rd
Dayton, OH 45424
(937) 235-1000
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles GEHRING
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles GEHRING

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles GEHRING Obituary
GEHRING, Charles D. "Charlie" 69, of Dayton passed away peacefully Sunday, May 3, 2020. Charlie was born on June 28, 1950 to Ernest and Margaret (Clark) Gehring who precede him in death. Charlie is also preceded in death by his beloved wife of 36 years Sue Papp (Gehring), his sister Barbara and brother Ernie Gehring. He leaves to cherish his memory son Chris Gehring; step-daughter and son-in-law Sharon & Rodrick Harness; step-son and daughter-in-law Jim & Wendy Papp; seven grandchildren Katie Freeland, Gabrielle & Cyle Gehring, Jeffrey & Jacob Harness, Sophie & Alex Papp, and four great-grandchildren. Also surviving are brothers Ronnie (Sue), Raymond (Donna), Dwight, and sister-in-law Betty Gehring. Charlie worked as a long-haul truck driver for over 30 years, lived a full life, and on the road was known as the "Purple Snake". Contributions in memory of Charlie may be made to the or . Messages of sympathy and support to his family may be made at: www.newcomerdayton.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -