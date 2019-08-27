|
HAMMER Sr., Charles James Age 87, of Franklin, Ohio passed away on Friday August 23, 2019. Charles was born March 8, 1932 in Waynesville, OH to the late Clara and Harry Hammer. Charles is survived by his children, Shirley Smith, Charles James Hammer, Jr., Brenda Lawson and Gary Hammer; sister, Nellie Brewer; special friend, Sheila Bryant; 4 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild and 2 great-great grandchildren. Along with his parents, Charles was preceded in death by his two sisters, Mary Dakin and June Tinney. A memorial service will be held a later date at the Waynesville, Airport. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Charles' memory may be made to Hospice of Middletown . Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at https://www.dignitymemorial.com for the Hammer family.
Published in Journal-News on Aug. 27, 2019