Anderson Funeral Home
40 North Main Street
Springboro, OH 45066
937-748-6455
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Charles HANGER Obituary
HANGER, Charles Age 93, of Springboro, Ohio passed away on Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at Ohio Veterans Home. Charles was born in Somerville, OH on March 11, 1925 to the late Earnest and Lillian (Phillips) Hanger. He was a member of Springboro Baptist Church and Middletown Masonic Lodge. Charles was a loving father and grandfather. He is preceded in death by his wife, Wanda "Jackie" Hanger; brother, George Hanger; two sisters, Kathryn Staley, Margaret Hanger. He is survived by his daughter, Kimberly (Dr. Jim Simpson) Hanger Simpson; granddaughter, Whitney Lauren (Tim) Simpson Rosinsky; grandson, Nicholas Benjamin Simpson; great-grandson, Jackson Charles Rosinsky; sister, Miriam Jenkins; a host of nieces and nephews. Funeral services are Saturday, February 9, 2019 at 11:00 am at Anderson Funeral Homes, 40 North Main Street Springboro, OH with Pastor Cornelious Hancock officiating. Burial in Springboro Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 9, 2019 from 10:00 am-11:00 am at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a favorite . Please visit www.anderson-fh.com to send an online condolence.
Published in Journal-News on Feb. 8, 2019
