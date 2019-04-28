|
HATFIELD, Charles R. 67, of Dayton, Ohio passed away peacefully at home, Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at 7:18 AM. He was born August 17, 1951 in Denver, Colorado. Charles was a graduate from Colonel White High School, class of 1969, in Dayton, Ohio. He played music from the age of 16, which started with a high school band "Stone Generation." He retired from Therapy Support in 2013. Charles is survived by his wife of 19 years, Rochelle (Wolf) Hatfield, children: Brett (Kendra) Waldron, Dawn Morgan, Craig (Bridgitte) Hatfield, Angela Hatfield, Jonathon Hatfield, and Amy (Matthew) Allen; 14 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren; siblings-Nancy Fritz, Martha (Chris) Knuckles; In-laws-Brian (Heather) Wolf, Todd (Christine) Wolf, Kimberly (Timothy) Lyons, Heather (Steve) Gray and numerous nieces and nephews. He was a loving husband, father, brother, grandfather, and friend. He was preceded in death by mother, Iva Emrick; father, Raymond G. Hatfield, brother-in-law, Dale A Fritz, and sister Audrey Baier. Charles will be cremated and brought home. On May 18, 2019, a ceremony in his honor will be held at LWC Family Life Center, 250 N. Castle Rd Vandalia, Ohio. Service will begin at 2:00 PM followed by a celebration of life until 6 PM.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 28, 2019