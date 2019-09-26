|
|
HAYS, Sr., Charles E. Age 85 of Dayton, passed away Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Walnut Creek Assisted Living, Dayton. He was born August 19, 1934 in Breathitt, Kentucky to the late Leonard Hays and Elizabeth Hays - Robinson. In addition to his parents, Chuck was preceded in death by his; son Charles E. Hays Jr.; granddaughter, Stacy Lynn Creachbaum; daughter-in-law, Debra Hays and sister, Patsy Lee Hays. Chuck is survived by his wife of 63 years, Bernice Hays; grandchildren; Charles III Hays and Harlan Hays; great grandchildren, Raymond Creachbaum and Alexia Hays as well as many extended family and friends. Chuck enjoyed working outdoors and worked construction for many years as a laborer. He also enjoyed outdoor activities including fishing and hunting. Family will receive guests from 1:00-2:00 pm Friday, September 27, 2019 at Newcomer Funeral Home KETTERING. Funeral service will immediately follow at 2:00 pm and conclude with procession to Evergreen Cemetery for military honors and burial. Memorial contributions may be made to at 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Written condolences may be forwarded to the family by visiting Chuck's online memorial at www.NewcomerDayton.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 26, 2019