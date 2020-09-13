1/1
Charles HIGGINS
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HIGGINS, Charles Lewis Age 67, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on September 8, 2020. His smile, calm manner, and laughter could brighten a room and soothe the most aching hearts. His wit will never be forgotten. He will be dearly missed by many. Charles was born in Versailles, Kentucky, to Earl and Mary Higgins, on March 22, 1953. After graduating from high school, he enlisted in the United States Air Force. He met his wife, Georchia, in Hampton, Virginia, while stationed at Langley Air Force Base. Charles graduated from Kentucky College of Technology with a degree in engineering. He retired as a network engineer for Premier Health in 2016. In his retirement, he continued to develop his passion of photography and was often hired as a photographer in his community. He was a faithful member of Mt. Moriah Missionary Baptist Church in Dayton, Ohio, for 30 years. Among other roles, he served as a deacon, media ministry leader, and assistant church school superintendent. Charles is preceded in death by his father, Earl B. Higgins, Sr.; his mother, Mary B. Manns; and his sisters, Constance Brooks and Mary Mullins. He is survived by his wife, Georchia Higgins; his children, Shilonqua Lee, Isaac (Candice) Higgins, and Chanda (Robert) Brown; his grandchildren, Saniya Lee, Amaya Lee, Ryla Brown, and Caleb Brown; his siblings, Earl B. Higgins, Jr., Vivian Simmons, Eric Higgins, Jr., and Hazel Higgins; along with a host of loving nephews, nieces, cousins, family, and church-family members. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, September 15 at Mt. Moriah Missionary Baptist Church, 301-323 Mia Avenue, Dayton, Ohio 45427. A COVID-19 compliant walk-through viewing will begin at 10 a.m. At 11 a.m., a home-going service will be held inside the sanctuary for family only, per social distancing guidelines. Other guests are welcome to attend the service in Mt. Moriah's remote access parking lot via FM radio. Private interment will be at the Dayton National Cemetery. HHRoberts.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
15
Viewing
10:00 AM
Mt. Moriah Missionary Baptist Church
Send Flowers
SEP
15
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Mt. Moriah Missionary Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.
38 S. Gettysburg Avenue
Dayton, OH 45417
(937) 268-6886
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved