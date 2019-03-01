HIGH, Jr., Charles A. "Chuck" Age 78, of Huber Heights, went home to be with the Lord and his Beloved Wife Carolyn on Saturday February 23, 2019. He was surrounded by the loving family he adored. He was born in Moraine, Ohio on June 27, 1940 and was preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn, his parents Charles and Lavora High. Also, siblings Sonya Schmidt and Sharon Robinson. Charles is survived by his two children, Brittany Robinson (Renato) and Charles (Adam) A. High III. He is also survived by his siblings Nancy Schmidt, Patricia Brown, Diane Newman (Dean), and Edwin High. Chuck had Five grandchildren Taylor, Quentin, Shatana, Jillian and Renee. He also had 5 great-grandchildren and numerous dear nieces and nephews. Over his lifetime, Chuck worked for Pepsi and General Motors for many, many years. He was also a youth sports coach. He enjoyed fishing, boating and traveling with his lifelong love and partner, his loving wife Carolyn, Chuck along with Carolyn regularly contributed to their favorite charities including the VFW, United Way and St. Vincent DePaul. Funeral Services will be held at 12:00 pm, Monday March 4, 2019 at Morton and Whetstone Funeral Home, 139 Dixie Dr. Vandalia, Pastor Dennis Durig will officiate. Family will be receiving friends at the funeral home from 11am until time of service. Interment will follow at Forest Hills Memorial Gardens. If friends and family desire, contributions may be made in memory of Charles to any of the above or The Juvenile Diabetes Foundation. To send a special message to the family please visit www.MortonWhetstoneFH.com. Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary