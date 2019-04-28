HIPPLE, Charles A. Of New Carlisle, Ohio died on April 24th, 2019 at the age of 75. He was born November 22nd, 1943 in Dayton,OH. Son of Nevin and Dorothy Hipple (Jordan), he grew up in the Dayton area before joining the Marine Corp where he served during the Vietnam era for over 4 years as an electronics and radar technician. Prior to entering the service he achieved the rank of Eagle Scout with Palm Cluster. As a Marine he received several medals and an honorable discharge as a Sergeant in 1967. He loved his family, friends, and dachshunds. He enjoyed golfing, nature, and spending time with those he loved. Survived by his wife Susan Hipple (Gould), sister Barbara Wilson, nieces Laura Jones, Kristi Wright, Terri Sexton and nephew Rick Wilson. A private memorial service will held in Chuck's honor. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Bruckner Nature Center, Rescue Me Adoptions in New Carlisle, or Hospice of Miami County. Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary