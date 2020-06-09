HODGES, Charles "Charlie" 86, of Miamisburg, passed away Wednesday, June 3, 2020. A funeral service will be held, at 2 PM, on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at GEBHART-SCHMIDT-PARRAMORE Funeral Home, Miamisburg. Visitation 1 hour prior. Burial will follow at Hillgrove Cemetery, Miamisburg. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to, the Humane Society of Greater Dayton. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jun. 9, 2020.