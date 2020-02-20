|
HOWARD, Charles A. Age 86 of Kettering, passed away Sunday, February 16, 2020 at Heartland of Kettering. He was born January 30, 1934 in Wartburg, Tennessee. He is preceded in death by his parents and siblings. Charles is survived by his wife of almost 18 years, Barbara A. Howard; step-daughter, Betty (Scott) Bell; step- granddaughters, Sarah and Hannah; mother-in-law, Jean Thomas; nieces and nephews as well as other extended family members and friends. Charles was a high school graduate and honorably served in the United States Army during the Korean War. He had a long-standing career in assembly with Chrysler Corporation retiring after 30 plus years. Charles enjoyed collectibles, relaxing to some good television and travel in his earlier years. He was also a member of Grace Baptist Church and IUE 775. Family will receiver guests from 1:00-2:00 pm Friday, February 21, 2020 at Newcomer Funeral Home KETTERING, Funeral services will immediately follow at 2:00 pm also at the funeral home and concluding with procession to Woodland Cemetery, Dayton for burial. Memorial contributions may be made to United Rehabilitiation Services of Greater Dayton at 4710 Old Troy Pike, Dayton, OH 45424. Condolences and memories may be forwarded to the family by sharing a message on Charles's online memorial at www.NewcomerDatyon.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 20, 2020