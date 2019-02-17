HOWELL, Charles W. "Dutch" Age 67 of Dayton, passed away February 14, 2019. He was born May 7, 1951 in Dayton to the late Charles and Hazel (Cooper) Howell. He is survived by his 3 children, Torranda Howell, Aaron (Larissa) Howell and Francine (Randall) Schaffner; 7 grandchildren and many dear friends. Dutch worked as an OTR truck driver for over 20 years. He enjoyed playing cards and having fun at the casino. Dutch liked to play his guitar and sing country and rock and roll. If you are interested in attending a memorial service for Charles in the future, please contact the funeral home with your personal information to be passed onto the family. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Parkinson's Foundation (www.parkinson.org), Make a Tribute Gift, in Dutch's memory. To share a memory of Dutch or leave a special message for his family, please visit www.newcomerdayton.com. Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary