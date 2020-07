HUELSMAN, Charles Charles Huelsman, age 65, of Dayton, passed away at home on July 5, 2020. He graduated from Belmont high school in 1973, he retired from Delphi in 2007, after 20 years of service & worked at PFI Precision. He was a licensed pilot & enjoyed collecting cars. He is survived by his sister Gloria & husband James Johnson, brother Gil Huelsman, nephew Brian D. Thomas. Private interment at David's Cemetery. For those wishing condolences may be left at SchlientzandMoore.com