HURST, Charles Randolph, COL. USAF (Retired) Age 79, of Oakwood, passed away on Sunday, July 14, 2019. Charlie was born on September 24, 1939 in Dayton, OH to Charles L. and Lucy (Wash) Hurst. He graduated from Stiver's High School in 1957 and Ohio University in 1962 where he was a member of Sigma Nu. Charlie retired from the United States Air Force after 28 years as an Aircraft Maintenance Officer. He was a devoted husband and a true "officer and a gentleman" who enjoyed cooking, golfing, and automobiles. Charlie was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Malou (Kutsche); children, Katherine Hurst, Charles (Melissa) Hurst; grandchildren, Elise, Josh (Aleah), Jake, Charles, Meredith; sister, Barbara (Glenn) O'Harold, Nancy (Jim) Cumming; brother, Ben (Barb) Hurst, Dan (Ruth) Hurst; several nieces and nephews. Family will greet friends 10:30-11:30am on Friday, July 19, Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E Stroop Rd, Kettering. Funeral service will begin at 11:30 at the funeral home with a reception afterwards until 1:30pm. A private burial will be held at David's Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in Charlie's name to The Air Force Museum Foundation, Inc., P.O. Box 1903, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, OH 45433. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.routsong.com. Published in Dayton Daily News on July 17, 2019