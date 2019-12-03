|
INSKEEP, Charles Mardell "Skip" Age 101, passed away Monday, December 2, 2019 in Englewood. Skip was born on March 13, 1918 in Russellville, Oh to the late Maurice and Etta Inskeep. Skip proudly served in the US Army during WWII in the 5th Army EVAC Hospital in North Africa and Italy. He retired from General Motors after 28 years of service. Skip is survived by his children Sharon (Phil) Jacobs, Pam (Tim) Winkle and Paula (Jim) Ratliff; daughter-in-law Diane (Mike) Heiler; grandchildren Tim (Crystal) Stults, Alissa (Lloyd) Little, Megan (Chad) Winkle, Kyle Winkle, Ryan Ratliff, Laura Warlick, Deanna (Matt) Bailey and 5 great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his loving wife Aleda, son Kenneth and his 5 siblings. A Funeral Service will be held 1pm Wednesday December 4, 2019 at Baker Hazel Snider Funeral Home 5555 Philadelphia Dr. Dayton OH 45415. The family will receive friends 11am until time of service at the funeral home. Burial immediately following at Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to in Skip's memory. A special thanks to the caring staff and the residents at Brookdale of Englewood on Wenger. Online memories and condolences may be left for the family at www.bakerhazelsnider.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 3, 2019