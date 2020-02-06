Home

Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel
5471 Far Hills Ave
Dayton, OH 45429
(937) 435-2273
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel
5471 Far Hills Ave
Dayton, OH 45429
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
1:00 PM
Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel
5471 Far Hills Ave
Dayton, OH 45429
Charles IRVIN Obituary
IRVIN, Charles Robert "Chuck" Age 78, passed away February 4, 2020 at Southview Medical Center. Major Irvin, USAF, retired in 1985 at WPAFB. Preceded in death by his parents Kenneth and Peg Irvin. He is survived by his wife Marcia, sons Kenneth (Jennifer) and Steven (Karen) and beloved grandchildren Charles "Chet", Mackenzie "Kenzie", Jacob, and Sophia Irvin. Friends and family are invited to visit on Sunday, February 9, 2020 from 5:00-7:00pm with funeral service on Monday, February 10, 2020 at 1:00pm at Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel, 5471 Far Hills Avenue, Dayton, OH 45429. Donations may be sent to the Amyloidosis Foundation, 7151 N. Main Street, Ste 2, Clarkston, MI 48346. Online condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 6, 2020
