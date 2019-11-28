|
JACOBS, Charles James "Jim" Age 99 of Centerville passed away Saturday, November 23, 2019. Jim was born on March 18, 1920 in Sardinia, Ohio to the late Floyd and Nancy Sroufe Jacobs. He was preceded in death by his wife of 73 years, Mary Elizabeth "Betty" Jacobs; a son, Gary Jacobs; and his parents. He is survived by his; children, Mary (Ed) Lovett and Brian Jacobs; grandchildren, Brian, James (Miho) & Alexander Lovett, Crystal and Rhonda and Melissa; several great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews and dear friends Marge and Russ Cook. Jim served in the U.S. Army Pacific Theater during WWII and retired as Assistant Fire Chief at DESC and was a volunteer firefighter in Kettering, OH for many years. He and his grandson Alex shared a special bond and were unwavering allies. Jim is now reunited with his beloved Betty and canine companion, Patches. Friends may call from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. Saturday, November 30, 2019 at the TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME - FAR HILLS CHAPEL, 5471 Far Hills Ave. at Rahn Rd., Dayton, Ohio 45429, with the funeral service at 4:00 p.m. Rev. Bobbie Predmore officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to the Veteran's organization or animal rescue of your choice Condolences may be made to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 28, 2019