KEARNEY, Charles Joseph "Chuck" 81, of Springfield, passed away unexpectedly and peacefully in his sleep on Saturday morning, January 11, 2020. He was born in Cincinnati, Ohio on October 7, 1938 the son of Dottie Howcroft. On July 31, 1963, he married the love of his life, Shirley Ann Harrington in Cincinnati. Their life together for over 56 years was an example of faith, commitment and love. Chuck and Shirley moved to Springfield in 1982 and together, they managed Victory Lanes for 23 years and he has been managing Northridge Lanes for the past 13 years. His love of God, family, work and sports meant everything to Chuck. He is survived by Shirley; their children, Charles T. "Bo" Kearney, Gina Kearney and Joey (David) Brown; grandchildren, Erin, Ryane and Patrick Kearney, Chad (Candy) Rice, Brad Rice, Alyx Kearney, and Luke and Daphne Brown; and great grandchildren, Austin, Bentley, Cooper, Pierce, and Greyson Rice. Also surviving are sisters, Gloria and Toni; sister-in-law, Becky (Simon) Fussnecker; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother; grandparents who raised Chuck from an early age, Sarah (Kearney) and Clarence Maurer; sister, Camille; and special cousins, Jerry and Bob Gardner. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 4-7 p.m. Thursday in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. Chuck's funeral service will immediately follow at 7:00 p.m. with Pastor Simon Fussnecker presiding. A private burial ceremony will be in Ferncliff Cemetery. You may express condolences to the family at www.littletonandrue.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Jan. 14, 2020