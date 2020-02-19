Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home Inc
3805 Roosevelt Blvd
Middletown, OH 45044
(513) 423-6516
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home Inc
3805 Roosevelt Blvd
Middletown, OH 45044
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
1:00 PM
Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home Inc
3805 Roosevelt Blvd
Middletown, OH 45044
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles KEITH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles KEITH


1936 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles KEITH Obituary
KEITH, Charles A. 83, of Middletown, passed away on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at Atrium Medical Center. He was born in Menifee County, Kentucky on May 22, 1936 to parents, Ledford and Nancy Jane (Adams) Keith. Charles had worked as a machinist for GM Delco for over 30 years, retiring in 1996. Charles is survived by his daughter, Barbara (Kelley) Hale; son, Kenneth R. Keith; six grandchildren, Jeffery Hale, Zachary Keith, Adam Hollon, Brittanee Keith, Ian Keith & Jared Keith; one great grandchild; and many other loving family & friends. He was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia Ann (Peck) Keith; parents; grandson, Joshua Hale; brothers, Ray Keith & Robert Keith; and sisters, Beulah Back & Eunice Bowlin. Funeral Service will be Friday, February 21, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd, Middletown, with Reverend James Anderson officiating. Visitation will be prior to the service from 11:00 am - 1:00 pm at the funeral home. Burial will be at Woodside Cemetery and Arboretum. Memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's , 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45420. Please sign the guestbook at www.wilsonschrammspaulding.com
Published in Journal-News on Feb. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -