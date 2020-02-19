|
|
KEITH, Charles A. 83, of Middletown, passed away on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at Atrium Medical Center. He was born in Menifee County, Kentucky on May 22, 1936 to parents, Ledford and Nancy Jane (Adams) Keith. Charles had worked as a machinist for GM Delco for over 30 years, retiring in 1996. Charles is survived by his daughter, Barbara (Kelley) Hale; son, Kenneth R. Keith; six grandchildren, Jeffery Hale, Zachary Keith, Adam Hollon, Brittanee Keith, Ian Keith & Jared Keith; one great grandchild; and many other loving family & friends. He was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia Ann (Peck) Keith; parents; grandson, Joshua Hale; brothers, Ray Keith & Robert Keith; and sisters, Beulah Back & Eunice Bowlin. Funeral Service will be Friday, February 21, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd, Middletown, with Reverend James Anderson officiating. Visitation will be prior to the service from 11:00 am - 1:00 pm at the funeral home. Burial will be at Woodside Cemetery and Arboretum. Memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's , 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45420. Please sign the guestbook at www.wilsonschrammspaulding.com
Published in Journal-News on Feb. 19, 2020