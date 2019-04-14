|
|
KING Sr., Charles L. 85, of Dayton, passed away on Friday, April 5, 2019, at . He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Virginia. Other survivors include his children Deborah King, Michael (Pam) King, Donzel Yarbour, and step-daughters Sharon and Deborah Bass; sisters Annie Witherspoon (Birmingham, AL), Jackie Jackson (St. Louis, MO), brothers Johnny and Jerry Irvin (St. Louis, MO) and daughter-in-law Carolyn; 4 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and a host of other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents Charles and Mamie and two sons, Charles Jr., and Tony King. Funeral Services will be held Monday, April 15, 2019, 12:00 noon at Corinthian Baptist Church-700 S. James H. McGee Blvd., Dayton, OH. Rev. Dr. P.E. Henderson Jr., will be officiating. The family will receive family and friends Monday at the church beginning at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be at Dayton National Cemetery following services. HHRoberts.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 14, 2019