KLOHE, Jr., Charles R. "Chick" Age 78 of Dayton, passed away Monday, September 21, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife, Carolyn; four daughters and sons-in-law, Connie (Joseph) Brzozowski, Cheryl (Joseph) Dieter, Cathy (James) Collins, Colleen (Bryan) Browne; a sister, Mary Anne Murray and eight grandchildren. Charles was preceded in death by his parents Edna and Charles Klohe Sr. and brother, David. Mass of Christian Burial, 10:00 AM Friday at St. Anthony Church. The family will receive friends Thursday Sept. 24 from 4:00-8:00 PM for a walk through visitation at the Westbrock Funeral Home, 1712 Wayne Ave. Attendees are requested to respect COVID-19 guidelines with social distancing and wearing masks. Burial, Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Homer Fund at Home Depot, envelopes will be available at the funeral home -- Chick felt strongly about supporting his fellow Home Depot co-workers.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Sep. 23, 2020.
Westbrock Funeral Home Inc
1712 Wayne Ave
Dayton, OH 45410
