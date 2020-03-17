|
|
KNAPP, Charles Chester 82, passed away unexpectedly on the 15th of March at his home in Ross Township. He was born on August 6, 1937 in Eccles, West Virginia to the late Jesse and Virginia Knapp. Charlie attended Trap Hill High School and graduated in 1956. He married Helen Virginia Gall on December 17, 1956. Charlie worked for the City of Hamilton Water Department for 33 years, before retiring. He enjoyed being with his family and working on various home projects. He will be remembered as a man who would give you the shirt off his back and taught his children and grandson compassion for those in need. He was a member of Morning Star Christian Fellowship. He is survived by his wife Helen Knapp; his son Charles Knapp Jr.; his daughters Deborah Marlow, and Rebecca Hauser; as well as his son-in-law Ernest Hauser and his beloved grandson, Keegan Burton. He is also survived by his sisters Irene (Thurman) McIntosh and Linda Altizer and one brother Randy Knapp. Charlie was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Harold (Cora Mae) and Franklin (Bobbie Lou), and sister Anna Mae (Pete) Radford. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews as well as special neighbors Jim and Carol Stidham. A private family funeral will be held on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at the Rose Hill Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family appreciates prayers. Condolences may be left for the family at www.rosehillfunerals.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 17, 2020