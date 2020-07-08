1/1
CHARLES KOHR
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share CHARLES's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
KOHR, Charles William "Bill" Charles William "Bill" Kohr, age 97, of Franklin, Ohio, died peacefully Friday, July 3, 2020. He was born in Franklin, Ohio, on March 10, 1923, to Howard "Jake" and Mary (Cook) Kohr. Bill was a lifelong Franklin resident, graduating from Franklin High School in 1941. He worked for the City of Franklin before volunteering during World War II and serving with distinction in the United States Army Air Forces, 34th Bombardment Group, and Eighth Air Force in Europe. He worked in aviation for Aeronca for over 31 years before retiring in 1985. In his spare time, Bill taught himself how to build houses, building six in his lifetime. He was a gifted storyteller, a deep repository of family and local history, and intellectually curious throughout his life. Bill was married to his beloved wife, Cecile (Black) Kohr, for 57 years until her death. He was also preceded in death by his parents, brother, Clarence "Shorty" Anderson; sisters, Margie "Sis" Rice and Mary Katherine Kohr; son, Charles Kohr; and an infant son. He is survived by a son, Mike (Pam) Kohr of Franklin and a daughter-in-law, Diana Kohr of Middletown. He also leaves five grandchildren, granddaughters, Mary Akanni of Columbus, Beth (Mike) Ware of Colorado Springs, CO, Melissa (Tim Wells) Kohr of Dayton, Jennifer (Nick) Huff of Monroe; a grandson, Daniel (Lauren) Kohr of Cincinnati; and five great-grandchildren, Miles Huff, Easton Huff, Rita Kohr, Callie Huff, and Betty Kohr; plus treasured in-laws, nieces, nephews, friends and family, too numerous to list, but not forgotten. Funeral services are 11:00 am, Friday, July 10, 2020, at Anderson Funeral Home, 1357 East Second Street, Franklin, Ohio. Burial will be in Woodhill Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 10:00 am to 11:00 am at the funeral home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal-News on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Anderson Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
10
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Anderson Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Anderson Funeral Home
1357 E 2nd St
Franklin, OH 45005
(937) 746-6455
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved