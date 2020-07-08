KOHR, Charles William "Bill" Charles William "Bill" Kohr, age 97, of Franklin, Ohio, died peacefully Friday, July 3, 2020. He was born in Franklin, Ohio, on March 10, 1923, to Howard "Jake" and Mary (Cook) Kohr. Bill was a lifelong Franklin resident, graduating from Franklin High School in 1941. He worked for the City of Franklin before volunteering during World War II and serving with distinction in the United States Army Air Forces, 34th Bombardment Group, and Eighth Air Force in Europe. He worked in aviation for Aeronca for over 31 years before retiring in 1985. In his spare time, Bill taught himself how to build houses, building six in his lifetime. He was a gifted storyteller, a deep repository of family and local history, and intellectually curious throughout his life. Bill was married to his beloved wife, Cecile (Black) Kohr, for 57 years until her death. He was also preceded in death by his parents, brother, Clarence "Shorty" Anderson; sisters, Margie "Sis" Rice and Mary Katherine Kohr; son, Charles Kohr; and an infant son. He is survived by a son, Mike (Pam) Kohr of Franklin and a daughter-in-law, Diana Kohr of Middletown. He also leaves five grandchildren, granddaughters, Mary Akanni of Columbus, Beth (Mike) Ware of Colorado Springs, CO, Melissa (Tim Wells) Kohr of Dayton, Jennifer (Nick) Huff of Monroe; a grandson, Daniel (Lauren) Kohr of Cincinnati; and five great-grandchildren, Miles Huff, Easton Huff, Rita Kohr, Callie Huff, and Betty Kohr; plus treasured in-laws, nieces, nephews, friends and family, too numerous to list, but not forgotten. Funeral services are 11:00 am, Friday, July 10, 2020, at Anderson Funeral Home, 1357 East Second Street, Franklin, Ohio. Burial will be in Woodhill Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 10:00 am to 11:00 am at the funeral home.



