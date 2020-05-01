|
|
KRAUSE Jr., Charles K. 84, of Trenton, passed away on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at CareCore Meadows in Springdale, OH. He was born in Hamilton on March 7, 1936 to parents Charles and Louise (Goetz) Krause. Ken was a 1954 graduate of Seven Mile High School. On September 17, 1955 he was united in marriage to Sue Greeley and to this union four children were born. He served his country in the United States Army and retired from the Ohio National Guard. Ken is survived by his daughters, Kendra (Jared) Hagaman and Kelli Krause; four grandchildren, Matthew Krause, Sydney Hagaman, Cameron Tuley and Loren Stonecipher; brother, Roger K. Krause. He was preceded in death by his wife, sons Charles "Kip" Krause lll and Kevin Scott Krause, his parents; his brother, Dennis A. Krause and sister, Carol W. Powers. Services are private and at the convenience of the family. The family would like to give special thanks to his niece, Geri Lowman. Online condolences to www.colliganfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on May 1, 2020