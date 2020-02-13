Home

Charles KRUER Obituary
KRUER, Charles "Chick" W. Age 97, of Spring Valley, passed away Tues., Feb. 11, 2020 at Ohio's . Chick graduated from Springboro High School in 1941. He served in the U.S. Army during WWII, as forward observation with the 697th Field Artillery, attached to the 101st Airborne, and was wounded and received the Purple Heart in the Battle of Monte Cassino in Italy. He was a member of the Waynesville United Methodist Church, the Franklin Masonic Lodge, the Scot-tish Rite Valley of Dayton, and the Greene County Farm Bureau. While Chick retired from NCR in 1977 after 36 years of service, he was actually a lifelong farmer and continued to farm until the age of 94. He was preceded in death by his parents Walter and Grace Kruer; four brothers Al, Clifford, Ed, and Harry Kruer; and sister Helen Wolfe. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Mary; two daughters Charlotte (Bryan) Austin and Rose Mary (Tom) Regan; four grandchildren Michael, Max, Dillon, and Caitlin; special niece Amy Kruer; special friend Mary Worthington; and many nieces and nephews. Funeral ser-vices 11 AM Mon., Feb. 17 at the Waynesville United Methodist Church. Rev. Jason Sharp will be officiating. The family will receive friends 6 - 8 PM Sun. at Stubbs-Conner Funeral Home in Waynesville. Condolences at www.stubbsconner.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 13, 2020
