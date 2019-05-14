|
|
KUNTZ, Charles J. "Bud" Age 77, of Centerville, passed away on May 11, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Marie (Kimmig) Kuntz; a sister, Mary Lou Leach and a grandson, Paul (Tony) Credlebaugh. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Judith (Shumard) Kuntz; daughters, Janet (Michael) Cheselka, Joyce (Todd Credlebaugh) Kuntz, Jackie (Jeff) Mays; and granddaughters, Jayme (Dakota) Boldrey and Michelle Cheselka. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday May 14th at 10:30am at St. Francis of Assisi Church. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 9:30-10:30am at the Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to . Arrangements by The Westbrock Funeral Home.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 14, 2019