More Obituaries for Charles Lamb
Charles Lamb

Charles Lamb Obituary
LAMB, Charles Lee Age 72, of Melbourne, Florida passed away on Friday April 26, 2019 at the Dayton VA Medical Center. Charles was born February 3, 1947 to Leona Hazel (Harper) Lamb and Leroy Albert Lamb. Charles was a veteran of the Vietnam War receiving the Purple Heart. He was formerly employed by General Motors Harrison Radiator Division for 30 years, retiring in 1998. Charles is survived by; daughter Donna (Rick) Priest; and son Richard (Kristi) Henry; brother Russell Lamb and brother Leroy (Terry) Lamb; three grandchildren and several great grandchildren; and numerous special friends. Charles was preceded in death by his wife Vivian Lamb; father Leroy Albert Lamb and mother Leona Hazel Lamb. A visitation for Charles will be held at Anderson Funeral Home 1357 E. 2nd Street Franklin, OH on Thursday, May 2, 2019 from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM. A funeral service will occur Thursday, May 2, 2019 at 6:00 PM with full military honors with Pastor Mark Wolfenbarger officiating. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the cancer research of your choice. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at https://www.dignitymemorial.com for the Lamb family.
Published in Journal-News on Apr. 28, 2019
