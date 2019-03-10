Home

LANGDON, Charles L. 66 of Springfield died February 27, 2019. He was born in Manatee County, FL on April 6, 1952, the son of Charles and Edna Langdon. Charles served his country in the United States Marine Corps, completing two tours of duty in Vietnam. He was the former owner of Langdon's Market. Charles had been a volunteer at many of the food banks around Springfield. In his spare time he enjoyed playing pool and fishing. He was known to his friends and family as a man who loved having a good time. He was preceded in death by his parents and wife Sharon Lynn Langdon. Survivors include his son Harley (Justine Jordan) Langdon; sisters Edna Langdon and Cindy Jenkins; grandchildren Leo Jeffery, Myles Charles and Delaney Rae Langdon; and many nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be Friday March 15, 2019 at 7:00 PM in the RICHARDS, RAFF & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME. Family and Friends may call from 6:00PM until time of services. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Mar. 10, 2019
