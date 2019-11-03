|
LARRICK, Charles Estel Passed away peacefully October 31, 2019 with his wife and daughter by his side. Born July 5, 1930 to Carol and Estel Larrick he grew up in Bellbrook and knew where the best fishing and hunting spots were. He became a well known business man in the Dayton area and truly enjoyed working seven days a week. Charles was preceded in death by his parents; son, Charles W. "Chuck" Larrick; and daughter, Vicki Larrick. He is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Dorothy; daughter and son-in-law, Patty and Les Lomax; grandsons, Matt Larrick and Nick (Devin) Lomax; great granddaughters, Lola, Alayna, Layla and Lilly Lomax; sister, Barbara Davis and a host of relatives and friends. Visitation will be Tuesday, November 5th from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. at Tobias Funeral Home, 5471 Far Hills Ave. Funeral services will follow immediately beginning at 4:00 p.m. The family wishes to thank Dr. Bernard Rose for being Charles' doctor, confidant and trusted friend along with the doctors, nurses and volunteers at for their loving and compassionate care. And a very special thanks to Pastor Rob Wackerman for his spiritual guidance, friendship and willingness to lend an ear or a shoulder. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to on Wilmington Pike. Charles will be sadly missed by all.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 3, 2019