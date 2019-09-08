|
LAUERSDORF, Charles Marshall "Chuck" Age 75, of Centerville, Ohio passed away Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at home. He was born February 9, 1944 in Savannah, Georgia. Son of the late William and Dorothy Lauersdorf, he is survived by his loving wife, Marcy and daughter, Lindsay, brothers, William and Rudy and sister, Kathy, along with numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. He was a United States Army veteran of the Vietnam Era. Chuck was retired and fondly remembered his days working in Human Resources Management. He was a long-time member of St. Andrew United Methodist Church in Beavercreek, Ohio and considered the congregation like a second family. He enjoyed group games, music, live theater, fishing and spending time with his family and friends. Memorial Service to be held 10:00AM Friday, September 20, 2019 at St. Andrew United Methodist Church, 350 N. Fairfield Rd. Beavercreek, Ohio 45430. Graveside service to follow 11:45AM at Dayton National Cemetery 4400 W. Third St. Dayton, Ohio 45417. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the or St. Andrew United Methodist Church. Condolences can be expressed to the family at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 8, 2019