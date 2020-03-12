|
|
LAVINE, Charles "Charlie" Age 71 of New Lebanon passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, March 9, 2020. Charlie was born on March 24, 1948 in Dayton, Ohio to his parents, Irene Golden & Peter Lavine who have preceded him in death along with his son, Bradley. Charlie is survived by his wife, Paula; children, Carrie (Derek) Clouse, Scott (Rhonda) Lavine, Valerie Lavine Croft, and Jamie Beach; grandchildren, Bailee, Kamryn, Brandon (Lindsay), Marissa (David), Aaron, Chuckie, Travis, DJ, Sarah & Gabriel; and numerous great grandchildren. Charlie is also survived by his sister, Charlene Lavine; brother, Carl "Buddy" (Dawn) Lavine; and special friends, Gary & Kim Rose. Charlie retired from GM Truck and Bus, Moraine plant. His favorite thing to do was spend time with his family and enjoyed the Buckeyes, 49ers, NASCAR, and model trains. Charlie loved spoiling his grandkids and his four-legged girls, Molly & Tommy. He also enjoyed planting and maintaining his little backyard garden in the summertime. Charlie always had a smile on his face and never met a stranger. He will be missed by many and never forgotten. Visitation will be held from 5-7 PM Friday at Rogers Funeral Home in New Lebanon. Funeral service will begin at 10:30 AM, Saturday, March 14, 2020 also at the funeral home. Pastor Stephen Betts officiating. Interment will follow at Eversole Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to in memory of Charlie. www.RogersFuneralHomes.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 12, 2020