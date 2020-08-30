1/1
CHARLES LAWSON
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share CHARLES's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LAWSON, Charles "Rass" Age 80, of Middletown, passed away Monday, August 24, 2020. He was born in Ezel, Kentucky, to Lige and Ida Lawson. He enjoyed life by hunting, fishing, playing cards and spending time with his family. He is preceded in death by his parents and his wife Maudie. Rass is survived by his loving daughters, Sherrie Benjamin (Rodney), Tina Black (Glen), and Tonya Lawson; stepchildren, Tammy Jordan (Glen), Jeff Stamper, and Cathy Hall; his loving grandchildren; great-grandchildren; brothers and sisters; and many extended family and friends. The family will have a private celebration of life at a later time.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal-News on Aug. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved