CHARLES LAWSON

LAWSON, Charles "Rass" Age 80, of Middletown, passed away Monday, August 24, 2020. He was born in Ezel, Kentucky, to Lige and Ida Lawson. He enjoyed life by hunting, fishing, playing cards and spending time with his family. He is preceded in death by his parents and his wife Maudie. Rass is survived by his loving daughters, Sherrie Benjamin (Rodney), Tina Black (Glen), and Tonya Lawson; stepchildren, Tammy Jordan (Glen), Jeff Stamper, and Cathy Hall; his loving grandchildren; great-grandchildren; brothers and sisters; and many extended family and friends. The family will have a private celebration of life at a later time.



