99, of Dayton, Ohio, formerly of Bell County, Kentucky, passed away Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at the Hospice ofDayton. He was born on February 27, 1921, in Bell County; son of the late Charles & Mary (Estes) Lee. He worked as a lineman for General Motors and loved chewing tobacco, listening to his radio, & spending time at the lake. He is survived by a daughter, Sylvia & (Charles) Gillman; a stepdaughter, Sharon & (John) Ware; a grandchild, Jeromy & (Jamie) Carpenter; two stepgrandchildren, Jeramie & Jessica Adkins; and two great-grandchildren, Jaden & Jalynn Carpenter. He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Thelma Dancy Lee; hissecond wife, Geraldine Ruckle; a stepson, Allen Maranville; and siblings, Hazel Rediger, Sullivan Lee, Henry Lee, Clyde Lee, Glynn Patrick, Fred Lee, Jack Kindred, & Thelma GeneSampson. A Graveside service will be held 1:30 PM Saturday, November 21, 2020, at the Eubank Cemetery with Bro. Harold Brown officiating. Morris & Hislope Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at: www.morrisandhislope.com