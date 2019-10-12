|
LEIST, Charles W. CSMSgt., Retired, passed away October 9, 2019. He was born March 20, 1929 in Beaver County, Pennsylvania to Clydus Raymond and Margaret C. Leist. Charles married Patricia Crute on December 21, 1951. They were married over 62 years when she passed in September, 2014. Charles is survived by four children, Mark Leist of Mount Vernon, Paul Leist of Springfield, Janine (Patrick) Partee of Yellow Springs, Joetta Maloney of Springfield. Also, a sister Althea Wade of Kinsman, Ohio, ten grandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren, three great-great grandchildren. Charles proudly served his country in the United States Air Force from 1947-1954, then the Ohio Air National Guard, 1955-1986. He retired with a total of 38 years of honorable service. Visitation will be held on Sunday, October 13, 2019 from 2:00-5:00 p.m. at Jackson Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center, Springfield. His funeral service will follow on Monday, October 14 at 11:00 a.m. also at the funeral home. Charles will be laid to rest at Rose Hill Burial Park with military honors. Memorial contributions may be made to . Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.jacksonlytle.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Oct. 12, 2019