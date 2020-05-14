Home

Kindred Funeral Home
400 Union Boulevard
Englewood, OH 45322
(937) 832-2600
Memorial service
To be announced at a later date
LEWIS, Charles D. "Chuck" Age 72 of Englewood, formerly of Brookville, passed away on Monday, May 11, 2020. He had worked for Howell Construction as a Mechanical Supervisor. Chuck was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church and the National Impala Association. He enjoyed refurbishing Muscle Cars and traveling and camping with his family. He is survived by his wife of 51 years: Patricia (Roth) Lewis, son and daughter-in-law: Chad (Brandy) Lewis of New Paris, twin grand-daughters: Katelynn and Casey Lewis, sister: Rue Furch of CA, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents: Charles D. and Sally (Henshaw) Lewis and brother: Daniel Lewis.Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Memorial Services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul Catholic Church or Ohio's . The Kindred Funeral Home, Englewood is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 14, 2020
