LINGG, Charles E. 82, of Dayton, passed away Thurs. April 18, 2019 at home surrounded by his loving family. Preceded in death by his parents Curtis and Ruth Lingg, and brothers Donald and Norman Lingg. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Wilma (Wilson) Lingg; his sons David Lingg, Darryl (Shelly) Lingg; daughters Deborah (Mark) Littman, Diane (Buck) Barney, Teresa (Larry) Waddell, Joanne Lingg, Kathryn (Mike) Hildebrand, 45 grandchildren and great-grandchildren; family friend Charles K. Suddeth, Sr., and sister Janet Eilerman. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him. Private memorial will be held.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 19, 2019