LOECHLE, Charles Gary 75, died Sunday, February 23, 2020 at Edwards Hospital, following a brief illness. He leaves his wife of 22 years, Sandie L (Kanaga) Loechle; his daughter, Laura Alexander-Ambrozic (Paul); his son, David Scott Loechle; his step son, Jeffery J. Renn; his step daughter, Krista (Renn) Greenhill (Robert); three grandchildren (Nicholas, Sarah and Wesley), and a former wife and forever friend, Janet (Hart) Loechle. Born and raised in Springfield, Ohio, the son of Joseph and Carlee (Smith) Loechle, he was a long-time resident of Naperville, Illinois. Prior to Naperville, he resided in Crystal Lake, IL, Peoria, IL and Kankakee, IL. A memorial visitation will take place on Friday, March 6, 2020 between 10:00AM and 1:00PM at Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Homes & Crematory, 24021 Royal Worlington Drive, Naperville. Interment Wheatland Township Cemetery, Naperville. Info: 630-922-9630 or www.beidelmankunschfh.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Mar. 1, 2020